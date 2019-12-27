Humdingers featured at First Friday Coffeehouse

MOUNT DESERT — The First Friday Coffeehouse at the Northeast Harbor Library returns for its 18th season on Friday, Jan. 3 at with an open mic session at 7 p.m. and performance by the Humdingers at 8 p.m.

The open mic is hosted by Blue Gene. All performing artists are welcome to participate. Simply sign in on the clipboard inside the door.

At 8 p.m., after a short intermission, the scheduled program will begin.

The Humdingers are Stephen Bowman on guitar and vocals, musical mentor Phil Kell on guitar, keyboards and vocals, Beau Lisy on percussion and vocals and Thomas Karnofsky on upright bass.

“The Northeast Harbor Library has invited Stephen Bowman to return to the Coffeehouse because of his good singing voice, and the fact that he plays folk/pop music from the 60s and 70s that people know well enough to be able to sing along to. The First Friday Coffeehouse tries to be a community living room, and Stephen Bowman can make it feel like that,” said an announcement from the library.

They will play a mix of folk/pop songs, blues, jazz standards and some original compositions by Kell. Donations are gratefully accepted. Refreshments in support of the Mount Desert Elementary School Greenhouse Project will be on sale throughout the evening.

Contact 276-3333.