History talk highlights MDI 

BAR HARBOR—Join Libby Bischof, a virtual historian, to learn more about Maine’s history through photos, postcards, maps and more during a Zoom talk on Thursday, April 8 at 7 p.m. with the Jesup Memorial Library.

During this talk, Bischof will highlight significant events in Maine’s history using objects, drawings, maps, photographs and postcards to visualize the past, highlighting a history that stretches back 13,000 years. Bischof will also highlight some of Bar Harbor and Mount Desert Island’s history.

Bischof is executive director of the Osher Map Library and Smith Center for Cartographic Education, and professor of history at the University of Southern Maine, where she has taught for 14 years. She is the author of “Maine Photography: A History, 1840-2015.” A public historian, she travels around the state, working with educators and local museums, libraries and historical societies on various aspects of Maine’s history. She lives in Gorham with her husband and children.

Registration is required to receive the Zoom link. To register, visit jesuplibrary.org/events/history and fill out the form or email [email protected].