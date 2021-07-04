History author gives illustrated talk at La Rochelle

BAR HARBOR — Brian Armstrong, the author of the book “A History Lover’s Guide to Bar Harbor,” will present an illustrated talk and autograph books at the La Rochelle, Mansion and Museum, the headquarters of the Bar Harbor Historical Society, on Tuesday, July 6, at 4 p.m.

Armstrong’s book, which was released in May of this year, was published by Arcadia Publishing and the History Press. The illustrated 208-page book follows a trail of existing buildings and monuments providing a backdrop for an unconventional history of places, people and events, with many previously unpublished photographs and untold entertaining stories. His work spans the changes wrought by the world wars, the Spanish influenza, Prohibition and the Great Fire of 1947.

Armstrong, an independent historian and researcher, frequently writes articles for the Historical Society in Bar Harbor, where his mother’s family lived for several hundred years.

The event is free and open to the public. Call 288-0000 or visit barharborhistorical.org.