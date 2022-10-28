Historian to give MDI place name presentation

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Historian Henry A. Raup will give the inside scoop on how local haunts got their names in a program called “Place Names of Mount Desert Island and the Cranberry Islands” at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, at the Southwest Harbor Public Library.

Raup will highlight place names in Southwest Harbor among others that are documented in his 2021 exhaustively researched volume of the same name published by the Mount Desert Historical Society. This trove of local monikers documents and lists details for each entry, including where it is located, elevation, coordinates, use frequency, history, origin, variants and citations.

Raup grew up with place names. During World War II, his family moved to Washington, D.C., where his father was employed by the U.S. Board on Geographic Names (BGN) to help standardize the names appearing on wartime invasion maps. After 1945, in Kent, Ohio, Raup’s father became an authority on Ohio place names. Every evening, maps were spread out on the dining table or on the study desk as name usage was recorded on index cards.

With only a casual interest in place names, but with a need for summer employment while in college, Raup was hired as a summer intern at BGN. But place names were forgotten during his graduate work at the University of Illinois and employment with the geography department at Western Michigan University. With a strong interest in the national parks, Raup and his wife spent 13 summers as seasonal park rangers, first at Cape Hatteras National Seashore and then at Acadia National Park. Not long after their first summer here, in 1979, Raup began to compile a gazetteer of the local place names, resulting in his 2021 compilation.

Registration at www.swhplibrary.org is required to attend both in person, where masks will be required, and to receive an online link. For assistance with registering, email [email protected] or call (207) 244-7065.