Hiking Hadrian’s Wall Path

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Join John and Beth Sundberg on Tuesday, April 20, at 5:30 p.m. for an online travelogue about their five-day hike along the Hadrian’s Wall Path in Britain, hosted by the Southwest Harbor Public Library.

In A.D. 122, Roman Emperor Hadrian came to Britain and ordered a stone and earth wall be built near the modern border between England and Scotland. Hadrian’s Wall, some of which still stands, was actively used, maintained and defended for almost 300 years. The wall was 73 modern miles long, with three large stone bridges, 16 forts, 80 milecastles (small forts) and 160 turrets. The remnants of Hadrian’s Wall have become a national trail.

The Sundbergs moved to Southwest Harbor in 1987. John is a veterinary pathologist and professor who ran a research laboratory at The Jackson Laboratory until his retirement in 2019. He continues to work part time at the lab and as an adjunct professor in the Department of Dermatology at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tenn. Beth is a software engineer at The Jackson Laboratory. She works part time in the Computational Sciences Department, developing and testing software for a variety of genetic projects. They have been involved in living history groups for many years.

Register for this virtual program at www.swhplibrary.org.