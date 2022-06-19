Hawk Henries teaches flute-carving class

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Hawk Henries, a master of the Eastern Woodland flute, will teach a flute-making class at the Wendell Gilley Museum on Saturday, June 25, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Participants will make a flute from bamboo using only hand tools – carving knives, files, sandpaper and fire. All tools and materials will be provided.

The workshop will be tailored to levels of experience, and beginners are welcome. Henries will teach in a relaxed setting, allowing for questions and discussion. Space is limited and registration is required. The fee is $65 per person for museum members, and $82 per person for nonmembers. The class will be taught in the museum’s outdoor classroom.

A member of the Nipmuc Nation, Henries has been making wooden flutes by hand for more than 30 years. His flutes are in museums and private collections around the world, and he has performed nationwide and overseas in venues including the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, the Smithsonian Institution’s National Museum of the American Indian, with the London Mozart Players in England and with Yo-Yo Ma in Acadia National Park.

Sign up online at www.wendellgilleymuseum.org/events.