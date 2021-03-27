Happy Hour Friday with the DaPonte String Quartet

BAR HARBOR — Join the DaPonte String Quartet for its Happy Hour Friday, March 26, at 5 p.m. featuring special guest, founder of Boston Philharmonic Orchestra, Benjamin Zander.

Zander started his musical life as a composer and cellist. After completing his degree at the University of London, he was awarded a Harkness Fellowship, which brought him to the United States. In 1965, he settled in Boston where he began his journey as a conductor.

Zander founded the Boston Philharmonic Orchestra in 1978 and has appeared as guest conductor with orchestras around the world.

Zander enjoys an international career as a speaker on leadership, with several keynote speeches at the Davos World Economic Forum. His best-selling book, “The Art of Possibility,” co-authored with leading psychotherapist Rosamund Zander, has been translated into 18 languages. In 2002, Zander was awarded the Caring Citizen of the Humanities Award by the United Nations. In 2007, he was awarded the Golden Door award by the International Institute of Boston for his “outstanding contribution to American society” as a United States citizen of foreign birth.

Sign up for the DSQ newsletter at www.daponte.org to get the Zoom link for this presentation or email Lisa Westkaemper at [email protected].