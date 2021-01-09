Handmade cards on display at library 

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Emma Albee’s handmade cards will be on display at the Southwest Harbor Public Library during the month of January.

Albee started making crafts as a kid, creating ornaments and attending craft fairs with family. She began making cards 15 years ago and participated in more craft fairs every year. Her card style has evolved over time to include more elaborate designs and she especially enjoys making cards that include watercolor. Over the last few years, her cards have been available in several local shops and museums.

You can find more about Emma and her cards at facebook.com/AJewelryDilemma.