Gut-busting comedy returns to Acadia Rep

MOUNT DESERT — After its successful run back in 2012, “Fully Committed” by Becky Mode is back at the Acadia Repertory Theatre starting July 27.

The play follows Sam, a struggling actor in New York, as she works the phone lines of a high-end restaurant. In the near dungeon-like basement, we see her wrangle with callers clamoring to worm their way onto the reservation list. It’s a fast-paced exchange as we witness Sam trying to keep up with everything from the demands of her job to her dreams for her acting career and to her family life.

The comedy was previously performed by Acadia Rep veteran David Blais. This time around, Mount Desert Island local Mary Paola is stepping into the role, with Blais directing.

“’Fully Committed’ was so well received at the Acadia Rep nine years ago,” says David Blais. “It’s not only a fun and laugh-inducing peek into what goes on behind the scenes in a restaurant, but it also carries a real story with some touching moments. I had a blast bringing the story to life the first time, and I’m having even more fun collaborating with the amazingly talented Mary Paola as she brings a new perspective to the 40 unique characters.

“Those who enjoyed our first production of ‘Fully Committed’ will find this new rendition to be even more kinetic with the recently revised script, and we’re so excited to share it with our audience!”

“Fully Committed” runs through Aug. 15, Tuesdays through Saturdays at 8:15 p.m., and Sundays at 2 p.m. Find out more and buy tickets at www.acadiarep.com.