Guitar Intensives comes back to Bar Harbor

BAR HARBOR — Guitar Intensives is once again bringing its five-day guitar retreat to College of the Atlantic.

Guitar masters from acoustic blues to contemporary acoustic and swing will guide participants in honing their skills in small group workshops and one-on-one sessions. Program enrollment is limited to 25 participants.

Guitar Intensives is offering part-time and full-time scholarships. The program is suitable for high school or college students, adult hobbyists and working musicians who want to study with true masters.

The faculty includes Mike Dowling (acoustic blues/slide and swing), Andra Faye (mandolin, bass, fiddle, harmony singing), Scott Ballantine (acoustic contemporary and jazz) and Toby Walker (acoustic blues).

The faculty will present a free Blues & Beyond concert to the public at College of the Atlantic Gates Auditorium on at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug.10. There is a possibility that the concert will be held outdoors.

Space is still available to join the workshop either for part-time or full-time participation. For more information or to register, email [email protected] or call Alice Schiller at (917) 620-8872.