Grandson pens book chronicling the life of Maine schooner captain 

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — On Tuesday, June 15, at 5:30 p.m., the Southwest Harbor Public Library will host a virtual program with author John R. Anderson who will speak about his book, “Borne on the Wind.” The book chronicles the life of his grandfather, Maine schooner Captain Anders Anderson, in the last decades of the Atlantic sailing trade.

Capt. Anderson left home in Sweden at 16 to become a sailor. His adventures eventually led him to America and to his life as a Maine schooner captain. In Maine, he met and fell in love with Annie Gilley, the daughter of a Southwest Harbor lighthouse keeper. Over his 42-plus years as a schooner captain, Capt. Anderson kept yearly journals that captured his life over the last decades of the coastal sailing trade.

John R. Anderson grew up in Rockland and graduated from the University of Maine. He worked for 25 years in international airline and travel management and taught middle-school history and English for 13 years. He lives in Massachusetts with his wife and children.

Register for the program at https://swhplibrary.libcal.com/event/7834314.

The book is available to purchase from the library for $65. To purchase the book and to indicate inscription details, call (207) 244-7065 or email [email protected]