Grand to hold “Sound of Music” auditions

ELLSWORTH — The Grand will begin its community-driven, 2020-2021 season with open auditions for “The Sound of Music” from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Jan. 26, and from 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 27. The musical will be staged April 3-19.

The production will be directed by Leslie Michaud and choreographed by Ashley Terwilliger. The music will be directed by Rebecca Edmondson.

The Grand is looking for a diverse cast of actors and singers of varying ages and abilities for this musical classic.

To audition, prepare 16-32 bars of a classic musical theater song. Please bring sheet music for the accompanist, with the part you are singing clearly marked. A cappella singing or karaoke tracks are discouraged. Be prepared to list any rehearsal and/or performance date conflicts.

Those auditioning may be asked to sing or read from the script. All youth actors ages 5-15 are strongly encouraged to attend a free “Sound of Music” audition workshop from 3 to 4 p.m. on Jan. 18 at the Grand. The workshop will be conducted by Executive Director Nick Turner as well as other members of the artistic staff. Participants will be given audition tips and instructions for the upcoming “Sound of Music’ auditions.

The lead adult roles are:

Maria Rainer (20-35). A postulant at Nonnberg Abbey, free-spirited, with much determination.

Captain Georg von Trapp (35-55). A retired Austrian Naval captain. He runs his life as in the military, but is warm underneath.

Max Detweiller (at least 30).

Charming and vital; enjoys the good life; loyal friend of the von Trapp family.

Elsa Schrader (30-45). A baroness, sophisticated, dignified and mature.

Mother Abbess (40+). Soprano, motherly and strong

Featured adult roles:

Sister Berthe Mistress of Novices, straight-laced, she is less tolerant than other nuns.

Sister Margaretta

Mistress of Postulants, kind and understanding.

Sister Sophia Sticks with the rules.

Franz (at least 30). The von Trapp butler, very German and loyal to the Fascist cause.

Frau Schmidt (at least 30).

The von Trapp housekeeper, stoic. Strong and somewhat dominating.

Herr Zeller (at least 40). Nazi official.

Rolf Gruber (16-19).

Suitor to Liesl, telegram delivery boy, later Nazi soldier.

Lead children’s roles:

Liesl von Trapp (16). The oldest child, blossoming into a young lady. Maternal.

Friedrich von Trapp (age 14).

Tough exterior, trying to be “the man” of the family.

Louisa von Trapp (age 13).

Kurt von Trapp (age 10, falsetto or unchanged voice). Gentle and mischievous.

Brigitta von Trapp (age 9).

Smart, reads a lot.

Marta von Trapp (age 7). Sweet and gentle.

Gretl von Trapp (age 6). Youngest von Trapp.

Adult ensemble:

Nuns, Nazi soldiers, neighbors, Salzburg

citizens, Georg’s friends and contestants in the festival concert.

Children’s dance ensemble:

A small group of children (ages 5-14) for The Lonely Goatherd and the Festival Concert.

For more info, call 667-9500 or visit grandonline.org.