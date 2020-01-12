Graceful Aging program begins third year

BAR HARBOR — The Acadia Community Center and the Beth C. Wright Cancer Resource Center’s The Graceful Aging program, including therapeutic movement classes for seniors, continues for 2020. Classes include Chair Yoga, Tai Chi for Health and Fall Prevention, Seated Tai Chi/Qigong, Yoga for Cancer, Fitness for Parkinson’s and Introduction to Meditation. Participants may increase strength and flexibility, decrease pain, improve balance and find peace of mind. All classes are evidence-based, are open to all and free of charge (donations are accepted).

Certified instructor Susan Sassaman teaches the classes. They are held in two Bar Harbor locations; at Malvern Belmont or the YWCA MDI.

Contact 288-8103.