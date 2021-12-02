Going wild for nature  

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — The Wendell Gilley Museum will host Maine author Kimberly Ridley for a special online-only author event about her new book, “Wild Design: Nature’s Architects,” on Friday, Dec. 3, at 7 p.m.

Art and science intertwine in the book’s exploration of structures and shapes found in nature, told through essays and vintage illustrations.

“My passion is inciting wonder by sharing my love of nature and science with children and adults,” Ridley said.

Ridley lives in Brooklin. “Wild Design” is her fourth book, and her first for adults. She has been writing about nature, science, health and the environment for over 25 years. Her articles and essays have appeared in The Boston Globe, The Christian Science Monitor, The New York Times, Down East and other print and online media.

Registration is required at www.wendellgilleymuseum.org/events. The event will be recorded and available afterward only to museum members.

Copies of the book are available for purchase in person at the museum store.