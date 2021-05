SOUTHWEST HARBOR—The online artist’s talk by Gary Hoyle about his work in his current special exhibit at the Wendell Gilley Museum has been rescheduled from May 28 to Tuesday, June 8 at 7 p.m. He will share insights about his work in this presentation exclusively for the Gilley. An exhibit of his work will be on display at the museum through mid-June.

There is no fee, but registration is required. Visit the events page on the museum’s website, www.wendellgilleylmuseum.org/events, to register.