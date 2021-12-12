Gilley hosts Acadia’s poet laureate for final People-Nature-Art of 2021

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Award-winning poet Christian Barter explores nature and human nature in his verse, which he will discuss as the Wendell Gilley Museum’s People-Nature-Art guest on Tuesday, Dec. 14, at 7 p.m., in an online-only event.

Barter has served as poet laureate of Acadia National Park. He also works on the park’s trail crew, planning and overseeing construction and rehabilitation of hiking trails.

His first book, “The Singers I Prefer,” was a Lenore Marshall Prize finalist; his second, “In Someone Else’s House,” was the winner of the 2014 Maine Literary Award for Poetry; “Bye-bye Land,” a book-length poem, was published by BOA Editions in early 2017 and won the Isabella Gardner Prize. His poetry has appeared in Ploughshares, Georgia Review, The American Scholar, Epoch and other magazines and has been featured on Poetry Daily, Verse Daily and The Writer’s Almanac.

People-Nature-Art is the Gilley’s monthly series that brings painters, writers, carvers and creative types of all kinds to the museum to share how nature impacts their art and their approach to making it, and how their art affects their approach to the natural world.

This event is online only and free, but registration is required at www.wendellgilleymuseum.org/events.