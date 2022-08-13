Gilley brings carving legend to MDI 

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — You might say that Floyd Scholz is a rock star – make that a hawk star – in the art world. A professional carver since 1983, specializing in birds and especially raptors, his work is in scores of public and private collections worldwide.

Scholz is the Wendell Gilley Museum’s People-Nature-Art speaker for August. He will be at the museum at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16, to share his journey from NCAA decathlon champion to working as a logger to being featured in magazines as diverse as Smithsonian Studies in American Art and People Magazine. This talk will happen in person and live cast simultaneously. Registration is required.

The following day, beginning at 10 a.m., Scholz will give a four-hour demonstration of his airbrush painting technique. People are welcome to attend all or part of this demonstration, but registration is required.

Scholz is a five-time U.S. National Champion bird carver, and he won the World Master’s Best in Show Championship in 2005. His work has been chosen for the international juried art show Birds in Art at the Leigh Yawkey Woodson Museum. In 2014, he was named a Living Legend by the prestigious Ward Museum of Wildfowl Art.

When not in his art studio, Scholz spends much of his time birding and doing essential field studies of birds. He says he has spent thousands of hours observing hawks and eagles in the mountains near his home, and he has watched them as they interact with their environment, playing in the wind above the cliffs or hunting in a spruce thicket. This helps him translate the birds from life to lifelike wood and paint.

“I’m constantly striving to keep my work fresh and exciting by developing new and more efficient ways to carve and paint. Change is essential if you want to grow as an artist,” Scholz said. “I’m nowhere near the end of where I plan to be.”

There is no fee for either of these events. Register online at www.wendellgilleymuseum.org/events.