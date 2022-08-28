Get hooked at the Southwest Harbor Library

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Don’t miss the annual exhibit of Mount Desert Island’s rug hooking group, Hook ‘n I, on display at the Southwest Harbor Public Library during September. Members have created original designs while also working from traditional and modern hooking patterns.

Karen McFarland, creator of “Pandemic Pillow” said, “I started this rug hooking project two winters ago at the beginning of the Maine pandemic lockdown, with intentions of gifting it to the library and to occupy idle time. Fortunately, I was allowed into the library in order to quickly take pictures of Ann Seavey’s and Susa Wuorinen’s beautiful stained-glass panels for creating my collage. Unfortunately, the pandemic theme is still relevant today. My ‘Pandemic Pillow’ will hopefully soon become only a reminder of this tragic period of time.”

Rug hooking is a traditional Maine craft. Years ago, rugs were hooked by local women both to produce needed articles for their homes and to sell for pin money. The Hook ‘n I group was formed more than 14 years ago and its members carry on the tradition, creating rugs, pillows, purses and other articles The group meets during the winter months at the library. They next meet Thursday, Sept.15, from 1-3 p.m.

For questions or for more information, call the library at (207) 244-7065, visit www.swhplibrary.org or email [email protected].