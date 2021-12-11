Gardener’s homemade wreaths highlight nature

MOUNT DESERT ISLAND — In addition to her gardening duties at the Thuya Gardens in Northeast Harbor April through December, Margaret Handville can also be found making wreaths for the Mount Desert Land & Garden Preserve at its McAlpin Farms greenhouses in Seal Harbor.

Handville started making wreaths to decorate the preserve’s properties three years ago. “They asked me to put them together to bring cheer to the preserve and I got some advice from the head gardener at Thuya Gardens because she used to make their decorations,” she said.

This year, Handville started an independent venture to sell the handmade holiday wreaths after receiving inquiries from locals who recognized her wreaths from the preserve and wanted one for themselves.

“I start planning to do the wreath stuff in October and then usually the first week of December we try to get them out as soon as we can after Thanksgiving,” she said.

Handville aims to keep her wreaths natural-looking and rustic. “Making them natural is so much more special than all the glitter and glam of the manmade things,” Handville said.

She highlights the nature of Acadia National Park by using items such as dried fruits, pinecones, moss, plants, wildflowers, mussel shells and various types of berries to decorate the wreaths. She also uses ribbon, decorative strings and cinnamon sticks to give the wreaths a festive feel.

“When I make wreaths for the garden preserve, I use their supplies, but there’s not too much I have to buy to make my own besides floral picks with wires that I use to attach the decorations to the wreath,” she said.

To attach items such as mussel shells, which she often finds at the Thuya Dock Landing, Handville uses a Dremel tool to drill a hole that will thread on a wired floral pick. “Cinnamon sticks that I use are glued together. I wrap a ribbon around them to hide the glue and the wire from the pick,” she said.

Different decorations are used depending on the type of weather the wreaths will be exposed to.

“I haven’t really thought about a year-round wreath business for different holidays, but it seems that just everything comes together this time of year where there is plenty to find for the wreaths. I would be interested in trying to do that if I found that I could get enough supplies,” Handville said.

Each wreath sold gets Handville closer to her goal of starting her own business.

“I have been trying to figure everything out this year so I can make more next year and make a Facebook page,” she said.

Those interested in Handville’s wreaths can contact her via Facebook or her Instagram handle margaret.handville.