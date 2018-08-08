Garden church service set

MOUNT DESERT — Classical guitarist Kevin Morse will play at the Seaside United Church of Christ’s annual worship service at Thuya Garden Sunday, Aug. 19 at 10 a.m. The Rev. Dr. Joseph F. Cistone will preside at the service. The theme will be “caring for creation in the midst of climate change.”

“Every year, Seaside gathers at the Thuya Garden for a public, outdoor service of worship and fellowship in the midst of the one of the most beautiful locales on Mount Desert Island,” a statement from the church said.

The garden was designed by Charles Savage in 1956, with the philanthropic support of John D. Rockefeller, on the former Curtis Family Orchard. It is owned and maintained by the Land and Garden Preserve.

Morse was the 1992 winner of the international guitar competition of Guitar Player Magazine and has played all over the world.

Parking is available at the parking area at the head of Thuya Drive and at the Asticou Terraces Trail parking lot on Route 3 (Peabody Drive) in Northeast Harbor. Carpooling is encouraged. In case of rain, the service will be held at the Union Church at 21 Summit Road in Northeast Harbor.

Contact Seaside at 276-5521 or [email protected] Visit seasideuccmdi.org.