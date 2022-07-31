Game warden tells his story of life, love

BAR HARBOR — Don Cote waited 91 years to tell his story.

What Cote intended as a book for family and friends has now gone through multiple printings. He has entered his ninth decade as the author of “We Were Wardens Together.”

Join Cote at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, at Jesup Memorial Library for a hybrid author talk.

Cote’s book follows his life from a young boy growing up on French Island in Old Town to his retirement in 1975 and features stories and memories of both his life as a game warden and his relationship with his late wife, Bea, who was with him through his time in the remote North Country of Maine until their move to Mount Desert Island. The book is illustrated with photos that Cote took with a Kodak Baby Brownie camera.

Copies of the book will be on sale at the event

