Gallery holds evening reception June 25

BAR HARBOR — The Argosy II Gallery at 6 Mount Desert Street is having a reception from 6-8 p.m. Saturday, June 25, with artists Jana Matusz and Nathan Ward to mark the opening of the show, “At the Edge of Expressionism III.”

Both artists call Acadia their most defining inspiration.

In addition to worldwide travels, teaching and honors, Boston-based Matusz has been awarded numerous artist residencies, including four in Acadia National Park – one in each season. Matusz works directly and exclusively on site, with countless favorite spots throughout the park.

Ward is a native of Mount Desert Island. In his ninth year out of art school and represented by the gallery, Ward has enjoyed the patronage of collectors in many major cities, as well as the support of local enthusiasts, including his family now in Surry and his wife’s family, the Joys of Swan’s Island. His work is often based on the local boating and fishing communities.