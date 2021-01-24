Future of the Abbe Musuem

BAR HARBOR –Chris Newell, executive director and senior partner to Wabanaki Nations for the Abbe Museum, will discuss the history of Maine’s Wabanaki peoples cultural and historical ties to turtle island (the land we now call North America) from Wabanaki homelands in the land of the dawn.

This free virtual presentation is part of Acadia Senior College’s monthly Food for Thought lecture series and takes place on Friday, Jan. 22 at noon. To register, email [email protected] or contact Acadia Senior College at (207) 288-9500.

Newell is a multi-award-winning museum professional born and raised in Motahkmikuhk (Indian Township) and a citizen of the Passamaquoddy Tribe at Indian Township. He also serves on the board of trustees for the New England Museum Association and is a current member of the Maine Arts Commission. Newell is a co-founder of Akomawt Educational Initiative, an educational consultancy working with schools, universities, museums and all areas of education to incorporate Native perspectives in a culturally competent manner.