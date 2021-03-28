Free composition workshop for Maine students 

BLUE HILL — For 25 years, Bagaduce Music has offered a Young Composers Competition and Festival where music students statewide submit original compositions for professional judging and prizes and come to Blue Hill to perform their entries. As with so many traditions, COVID-19 has forced a reimagining of the celebration. This year, Bagaduce Music will offer a free virtual composition workshop for students in grades 4-12 on Saturday, April 17, via Zoom.

There will be two workshops based on grade level. Grades 4-8 will meet from 10:30–11:30 a.m. and grades 9-12 will meet from 1–2:30 p.m.

The workshops will be preceded at 10:00 a.m. by an address from renowned music educator and conductor Michael Butterman of Colorado who is recognized for his commitment to artistry, programming and audience and community engagement.

The workshops will be led by composer, songwriter and recording artist Joshua Jandreau. An active educator, Jandreau teaches piano in the greater Boston area.

Interested students are encouraged to upload a composition and register at bagaducemusic.org by April 9. Both finished and unfinished pieces are welcome. A Zoom link for the workshop will be sent upon registration. It is not necessary to submit a composition in order to benefit from (or participate in) the workshop.

All forms of composition are welcome. Audio recordings are also allowed to be submitted alongside scores. MP3, M4A and FLAC codecs are all acceptable formats.

For information or to register, go to www.bagaducemusic.org.