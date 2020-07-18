Flower arranging demo planned

BAR HARBOR — Emily Henry, owner of Bar Harbor’s Chickadee Hill Flowers, will discuss and demonstrate how to arrange local cut flowers at 4 p.m., Tuesday, July 21, at Garland Farm, 475 Bay View Drive, Bar Harbor.

Garland Farm is the home of the Beatrix Farrand Society. This event will be held outdoors, weather permitting. The registration fee is $10 for Beatrix Farrand Society members and $20 for nonmembers. Audience size is limited due to COVID-19 social distancing protocol. Registration is required at www.beatrixfarrandsociety.org/programs (preferred) or by telephone at (207) 288-0237.

Henry will bring some flower arrangements from her business for a silent auction at the end of the presentation.