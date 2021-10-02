Finding hope in the face of climate change 

BAR HARBOR — Ordinary people have more power to change the world than they think they do. But it is hard to stay positive and motivated in the face of devastating weather and constant bad news about the environment. Join Susan B. Inches, author of “Advocating for the Environment: How to Gather Your Power and Take Action,” on Thursday, Oct. 14 at 7 p.m. as she shares how to stay positive, find your power and take action for the environment during a Zoom presentation hosted by Jesup Memorial Library.

“Advocating for the Environment” begins with information on how we must learn to think differently to heal the planet. Inches discusses storytelling, empathy, worldviews and how understanding and effective communication can help us collaborate with others – even those with opposing views. Inches shares ways that readers can take action including how to work with decision makers, how to organize events, manage a coalition, communicate with the public, work with the media and more.

U.S. Sen. Angus King says Inches’ book “is the ultimate DIY manual for anyone to fight city hall, protect their neighborhood, shape public policy, or (merely) save the earth. Clearly written and full of important insights and advice (like start with the story, not the data), it will not only make you a better advocate, but through your work, will make our planet a better place.”

Inches, who is a graduate of College of the Atlantic, has worked in public policy for more than 25 years. As deputy director of the State Planning Office, she conducted research, designed and led public engagement processes and lobbied on behalf of the Governor. Her key achievements include instituting Maine’s Uniform Building and Energy Code, establishing Current Use Taxation for the Working Waterfront and writing legislation to form Efficiency Maine, a state agency. She had worked previously with the fishing, aquaculture and seafood processing industries as a director at the Department of Marine Resources.

Copies of the book are on sale at co-sponsor Sherman’s Books at any of their locations, online at shermans.com or by calling (207) 288-3161.

Registration is required to receive the Zoom link. To register, fill out the form at jesuplibrary.org/events/inches or email [email protected].