“Find Out” presents new music all around island

BAR HARBOR — Local composer and saxophonist Danny Fisher-Lochhead presents a series of concerts of new music with three New York-based musicians Aug. 9 – 12. The project is called “Find Out.”

The ensemble includes bassist Ross Gallagher, guitarist Ari Chersky and drummer Max Jaffe. Each member of the group is a composer, and they will be presenting original pieces by all of them.

The first performance in the series is set for Thursday, Aug. 9 at 7 p.m. at Fogtown Brewery in Ellsworth. On Friday, Aug. 10, the show moves to the Blue Hill Wine Shop at 7 p.m.

Three Mount Desert Island performances are planned. On Saturday, Aug. 11 at 2 p.m., Find Out performs at the Somesville Union Meeting House as part of the Quietside Chamber Music Festival. Saturday evening at 7 p.m. they’ll perform at the Barn Arts Collective. On Sunday, Aug. 12, a 10 p.m. performance is planned at the Lompoc Cafe in Bar Harbor.

While living in New York, this group of musicians has all played together in various other contexts, but this is the first time they will be performing in this particular configuration.

Fisher-Lochhead lives in Bar Harbor. He grew up in New York and spent several years living and making music there before moving to Maine. He started composing primarily for improvisers and jazz musicians, but has since been working with more people from different musical backgrounds. He has released four albums as a leader: “On Ceremony” (2016), “Wake The Baby Up” (2015), “Piano Songs” (2015), and “Tools of The Abstract” (2015). He has also appeared on a number of other recordings as a contributor.