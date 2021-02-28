Monday - Mar 01, 2021
Weaver Judith Blank of Bar Harbor works at her loom. PHOTO COURTESY OF NORTHEAST HARBOR LIBRARY

Fiber exhibit goes on display in Northeast Harbor 

February 28, 2021 on Arts & living, Lifestyle

NORTHEAST HARBOR — From March 1-31, there will be an exhibit called Local Fiber at the Northeast Harbor Library.  

This exhibit is organized by Judith Blank in collaboration with the library. It will showcase 10 artists, each demonstrating a different way of manipulating fiber.  

Artists include Judith Blank of Bar HarborweavingShira Singer of Bar Harbor, dyeing and stitchingJeanne Seronde Perkins of Mount Desertfiber plus paper collagesKathe McDonald of Southwest Harborart quiltingLaney Lloyd of Bar Harbormulti harness weavingMelita Westerlund of Bar HarborsculptureJudith Burger-Gossart of Bar HarborhookingKate Russell Henry of Southwest Harbor, spinning, crochet and weavingLeanne Nickon of Bass Harborstitchingand Barbara Andrus of Swan’s Islandknitting. 

Masks are required to view the exhibit. 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *