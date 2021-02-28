Fiber exhibit goes on display in Northeast Harbor 

NORTHEAST HARBOR — From March 1-31, there will be an exhibit called Local Fiber at the Northeast Harbor Library.

This exhibit is organized by Judith Blank in collaboration with the library. It will showcase 10 artists, each demonstrating a different way of manipulating fiber.

Artists include Judith Blank of Bar Harbor, weaving; Shira Singer of Bar Harbor, dyeing and stitching; Jeanne Seronde Perkins of Mount Desert, fiber plus paper collages; Kathe McDonald of Southwest Harbor, art quilting; Laney Lloyd of Bar Harbor, multi harness weaving; Melita Westerlund of Bar Harbor, sculpture; Judith Burger-Gossart of Bar Harbor, hooking; Kate Russell Henry of Southwest Harbor, spinning, crochet and weaving; Leanne Nickon of Bass Harbor, stitching; and Barbara Andrus of Swan’s Island, knitting.

Masks are required to view the exhibit.