Farnsworth curator to speak at Northeast Harbor Library

NORTHEAST HARBOR — The Northeast Harbor Library, in collaboration with the Farnsworth Art Museum, will host guest curator Suzette McAvoy for a talk about the Farnsworth’s summer exhibitions on Wednesday, July 6, at 5:30 p.m. The talk will be held in the Mellon Room at the library with the option to attend either in person or via Zoom.

The talk is titled “Farnsworth Forward: Ashley Bryan and More” and will be a visual presentation of current exhibitions including “Ashley Bryan: Beauty in Return” and “Farnsworth Forward,” a reinterpretation of the museum’s renowned collection highlighting new acquisitions by Maine’s leading and emerging artists.

McAvoy is guest curator at the Farnsworth Art Museum and was formerly chief curator at the Farnsworth and executive director and chief curator at the Center for Maine Contemporary Art in Rockland. She is a frequent lecturer and writer on the art and artists of Maine.

This talk is free and open to the public. To register to attend via Zoom, contact the library at (207) 276-3333 or go online to www.nehlibrary.org.