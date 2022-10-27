Famed “Texas Chainsaw Massacre” star remembered

BAR HARBOR — Gunnar Hansen, who died in 2015, was known for his role in the film, “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre,” in addition to being a multidimensional man, author and screen writer.

Locally on Mount Desert Island, he was known as a historian, with several books and films to his name. In 2013, Jesup Memorial Library hosted Hansen when his book, “Chainsaw Confidential,” was published. Some people attended because of his acting, some because of his work in history and writing, some for his local filmmaking and others who just knew him as a friend. That presentation allowed all who participated to know him as a complete human being.

Join three speakers for a retrospective discussion about Hansen’s life during a hybrid talk at the library on Thursday, Oct. 27, at 7 p.m. at the library. The speakers include:

Betty Tower, who was Hansen’s partner and worked in the tourism industry in Las Vegas for 37 years. She moved to MDI after meeting Hansen in 2002. She retired from Bar Harbor Bank & Trust in 2021, where she worked as a personal banker.

Ann Flewelling, a friend of Hansen’s, who worked in the hospitality industry in Southern California and pursued her passion in the horror genre of film and filmmaking. Flewelling’s friendship with Hansen, whom she met in 2002, introduced her to Maine and MDI and led her to relocate here in 2017.

Jeff Dobbs, who was Hansen’s historical filmmaking partner. He met Hansen at Geddy’s in Bar Harbor in the late 1970s, and their friendship led to film collaborations on several historical documentaries about this area, a couple of its famous boat builders and the Passamaquoddy Tribe.

There will be a small book sale before the program that will include books from Hansen’s collection donated by Tower to Jesup Memorial Library. Books will be for sale by donation, with a few select titles already priced.

This program will be held in person and on Zoom. Registration for in-person attendance is appreciated and is required to receive the Zoom link. To register, fill out the form at www.jesuplibrary.org/events/hansen or email [email protected]