Faerie Week at ArtWaves 

TOWN HILL — Lighten and brighten your summer days with Faerie Week, a series of family-friendly programs presented at ArtWaves, a nonprofit community arts organization in Town Hill. The weeklong programs will culminate in a Garden Party where participants can display their craft projects outdoors in the campus gardens or on picnic tables.

Monday, Aug. 10, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Make Your Own Ceramic Faerie House with Kim Nadel

Monday, Aug. 10, 3-5 p.m.: Felting Faeries with Carrie Eason

Wednesday, Aug. 12, 3-5 p.m.: Faeries in Stained Glass Mosaic with Carrie Eason

Thursday, Aug. 13, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Woodland Batik Painting with Gloria Avner

Friday, Aug. 14, 3-5 p.m.: Botanical Printmaking: Elves & Faeries with Liz Cutler

Saturday, Aug. 15, 9 a.m. to noon: Faerie House Glaze Class with Kim Nadel

Saturday, Aug. 15, noon to 2 p.m.: Gnome Home Garden Party for all program participants

Register online at artwavesmdi.org at least 48 hours prior to the program so we know how many to prepare for.