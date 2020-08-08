Fable and Folktale series finished

SOUTHWEST HARBOR— In “The Lion and the Mouse,” the third in a series of videos with modern adaptations of Aesop’s Fables, Mama Mouse moves through the wilderness using the kindness code.

It is a code based on collaborative work among the animals. For the series of videos, creator Brittany Parker collaborated with Southwest Harbor Public Library’s children’s librarian Susan Plimpton. All three are available for viewing on the library’s website.

Plimpton and Parker were inspired to create the seriesbecause they realized how much the fables, and other folktales, are the backbone of many modern children’s stories, but they are not being read as much anymore.

Each video is about a half-hour long and features Parker telling the story through song and rhyme.

Parker, the lead singer and founder of Bee Parks and the Hornets, wrote a modern adaptation of each featured fable, “The Lion and the Mouse,” “The Rooster and the Fox” and “The Tortoise and the Hare.” Art in the videos is made by Parker, who also does all the recording and editing.

“All of my performances have been canceled through the end of the year,” said Parker, who normally has a full schedule of music and acting performances on her calendar. “It was nice for Susan to commission these into scripts. Hopefully we can perform them live when it is safe to do so again.”

The first in this series of fables and folktales was released at the end of March, a short time after the pandemic began. While most public activitieswere canceled, Parker had the time to spend a month on each video. Once businesses began to open up, Parker’s time became limited and the latest video took about three months to compile.

One of Parker’s many talents is weaving words through a melody that easily gets stuck in the head of any listener. She credits the musical influences of her childhood.

“I listened to only Motown and oldies until I was 12,” said Parker. “All of those songs have such catchy melodies and great musicality.”

Recently, the library received a grant from the Maine Public Library Association for another collaborative project between Plimpton and Parker based on the tiniest librarian puppet show she created. To find out more, go to swhplibrary.org.