Explore the magic of the Appalachian Trail  

BAR HARBOR – The Appalachian Trail has captured the imagination of hikers for more than 80 years, and for those who make the grueling 2,189-mile trek from end to end, it is the adventure of a lifetime. One AT thru-hike is enough for most, but not for Carey Kish, who decided twice was better (his first AT hike was in 1977).

Kish’s 189-day journey in 2015 began in March on Springer Mountain in Georgia and ended 14 states later in October atop Maine’s majestic Katahdin. Learn about the Appalachian Mountains landscape, the wonders of walking along the long trail, the intense bonds and friendships with fellow hikers, the welcoming trail towns and kind trail angels, a few scary wildlife encounters, and the many challenges of putting one foot in front of the other for six months.

Kish, a seasoned adventurer and outdoors and travel writer from Mount Desert Island, is the author of AMC’s “Best Day Hikes Along the Maine Coast,” editor of the AMC Maine Mountain Guide and longtime hiking columnist for the Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram. Kish is currently working on a new book, “Beer Hiking New England,” which pairs 60 selected hikes and craft breweries from around the six-state region.

This free virtual presentation is part of Acadia Senior College’s monthly Food for Thought lecture series and takes place on Friday, March 26 at noon.

To register, email [email protected] or contact Acadia Senior College at (207) 288-9500 to receive an email with the Zoom link the day before the event.