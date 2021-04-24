Exhibit tells the story of a pandemic year

BAR HARBOR — Over the past year, archivists and librarians all over Maine have been collecting primary source materials related to their communities’ experiences of the COVID-19 pandemic. Together, these cultural heritage professionals formed the Maine Contemporary Archives Collaborative, a network that connects digital archives projects from across the state. To mark one year of COVID-19, members of the collaborative are sharing an online exhibit titled, It’s Been a Year: Selections from Community Covid-Era Collections. This exhibit is part of the new Maine Contemporary Archives website, https://ourmainearchives.omeka.net/.

The exhibit features artwork, photographs, writing and recordings. The Maine Contemporary Archives Collaborative hopes this selection of items will inspire people to create and submit their own reflections and materials to the project in their area. Participating organizations will preserve and provide access to contributed materials so these can serve as primary source records for researchers, students and community members into the future.

In addition to the exhibit, visitors to the website can find information about participating institutions, browse sample items from the collections and learn more about contributing as a community member or getting involved as an organization. Libraries of all types and sizes, as well as historical societies, museums, schools and community organizations, are invited to join the collaborative effort.

The website also offers educational resources, including lesson plans and a scavenger hunt, to engage students in learning about primary sources and documenting their own experiences.

Learn more about submitting to a local project at https://ourmainearchives.omeka.net/share.