Exhibit considers how climate change impacts local marine populations

TOWN HILL — ArtWaves is hosting Mount Desert Island Historical Society and its traveling exhibit, “We Change With Them,” at a drop-in event from 2-4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29. Exhibit artist Jennifer Steen Booher and Raney Bench, executive director of the Historical Society, will be joined by Catherine Schmitt, science communications specialist from Schoodic Institute to talk about how local marine populations are changing along with the climate.

Booher’s exhibit panels feature several marine species populations, some incorporating more than one species. In her “Shrimp v. Squid” piece, Booher “shows shrimp biomass, squid biomass, phytoplankton count, precipitation and ocean temperature between 1984 and 2017.” The “Clams v. Crabs” panel integrates data on air and warm temperature from 1950 to 2020, a contributing factor to a dramatic drop in Softshell Clam populations since the 1980s.

Schmitt, who Booher consulted while developing her concept, will be available to talk about the science behind the artwork, along with the work Schoodic Institute conducts in the field that is contributing to our knowledge base about climate change’s impact on our local landscape.

Booher began working on the exhibit’s panels in 2021, when she identified six changes she observed taking place around her: the collapse of shrimp populations and the influx of squid due to warming seas; colonization of oysters into island bays and harbors; species that cause public health issues, like brown tail moth caterpillars and ticks; invasive species that impact traditional Maine fisheries, like green crabs on clams; and threats to anadromous fish due to extreme weather events.

She layered cyanotype, drawings and data to tell the story of these local climate-related phenomena, creating a six-image series that explores shifting ecosystem dynamics resulting from climate change in the Gulf of Maine.

With support of the Maine Humanities Council and Bar Harbor Bank & Trust, the historical society created a traveling exhibit and speaker series to bring the exhibit to the community.

The exhibit and speaker series are part of the award-winning Landscape of Change project, the historical society’s initiative with Acadia National Park, Schoodic Institute, the Mount Desert Island Biological Laboratory, College of the Atlantic and A Climate to Thrive.

The ArtWaves campus is located at 1345 U.S. Route 102 behind the Town Hill Market.

For more information, visit www.mdihistory.org/wechangewiththem, email [email protected] or call (207) 276-9323.