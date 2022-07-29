Exhibit captures summers on Mount Desert Island

NORTHEAST HARBOR — Northeast Harbor Library’s August exhibit is a retrospective look at a lifetime of summers on Mount Desert Island.

The exhibit, called “N x NE: Summer Migrations,” is a collection of photographs by Linn Sage. Many of the photos were taken on MDI’s offshore islands.

Sage has a background in art history and graduated from Barnard College in 1960. She first worked as art and photography editor for a literary magazine then as assistant to the cover editor of “Newsweek” in New York in the mid-1960s.

Sage decided to become a freelance photographer, picking up her camera to document the turbulent times of the ‘60s.

Over the years, Sage’s work has been exhibited at the Wingspread Gallery in Northeast Harbor, the Leighton Gallery in Blue Hill and some group exhibitions at the Blum Gallery at College of the Atlantic. When not in Maine, Sage lives and works in New York.

The exhibit in the Northeast Harbor Library’s Mellon Room is available to view during library hours. Call ahead to confirm availability if you are making a special trip to see the exhibit.

Contact Kate Young with questions about exhibits at [email protected] or (207) 276-3333.