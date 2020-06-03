Episcopal group offering online service

SOUTHWEST HARBOR–All four Episcopal parishes on Mount Desert Island have become YouTubers as a way to reach their community each Sunday.

“Each parish has its own character and its own community,” said Jim Vallette, who is finishing his second term as senior warden for St. Saviour in Bar Harbor. “That’s one of the things I love about this.”

Vallette has been producing videos for the MDI Episcopal partnership as a way to offer Sunday services and other spiritual programs to residents and people who tune in from around the world.

“We’re working together as a team,” said Vallette. “We’re all unified in wanting to serve our communities… For the time being, all Episcopal churches are not resuming services through June.”

Along with Vallette’s production, Jayne Ashworth from The Parish of St. Andrew and St. John has been editing the service videos. Musician Tony Sousa from Church of Our Father adds his touch, as well as being the primary courier of the recording device for several pieces of the production, and guest Reverend Bill Hague has been delivering the weekly sermon.

“It usually takes me the better part of two days,” said Ashworth about editing the service that can be anywhere from 35 minutes to more than an hour. “My belief is we’re all spiritual beings and everything we do impacts the universe in some way, mostly small.”

Because of her background as a computer systems analyst, Ashworth was asked if she could help with putting the videos together.

“Services Jayne puts together are sort of impressionistic,” said Vallette who works anywhere from eight to 12 hours on the productions. “It started out as a lot. It’s getting more efficient.”

Even though her career was in technology, Ashworth hasn’t done content editing previously except an intense, four-week course to learn Photoshop. She credits Vallette with teaching her a lot about the process.

“He is a true artist as well as, I think, an engineer,” she said about her cohort. “He brings it all together… He has a vision, which I think is important when you’re doing videos.”

When doors to the four parishes closed to the public mid-March because of COVID-19, going online became the best option to continue services.

“Our sanctuaries and our island here are a great tapestry and a great canvas to work from to express those messages,” said Vallette.

He and Ashworth work to incorporate photographs from parishioners, music from each parish’s music director, historical imagery and elements of Sunday service that are specific to each parish.

Much of the information is captured on an iPhone that is passed among musicians, ministers and messengers to record videos and music recordings. Once she finishes with editing the service, Ashworth uploads it to YouTube, which typically takes 20 minutes more than the length of the video. She then sets it to be available for 10 a.m. on Sunday, or in YouTube terms, to “premiere” at that time.

“The first time I saw that I thought it was hilarious,” she said. “When I think of premiere, I think of Hollywood.”

Time editing videos has made her hyper-aware of videography she once watched passively.

“I not only watch videos differently,” said Ashworth. “I’m watching television differently.”

At the beginning of the year before the threat of coronavirus, guest minister Tom Burton spoke about ‘going to where people are,’ Vallette recalls. Through the videos, there are “a lot more people we’re reaching than we normally would be,” he added. “When I put it together, it’s for the people who are stuck at home.”

There is a real concern about the digital divide for Vallette and others in the church who want to also make the services available for those not on YouTube or a computer. Several options are being explored, including Dial a Service where folks can call a number and listen, according to Vallette. “This is going to last beyond the pandemic, Lord willing.”