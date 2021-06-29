Enjoy kids’ concerts at the Jesup and Criterion 

BAR HARBOR—Join the Bar Harbor Music Festival for their 7th Annual Young Audience Concerts. These concerts, which feature musicians involved in the festival, will take place at the Jesup Memorial Library and the Criterion Theatre. They are free and open to everyone, but social distancing and mask wearing are required.

The events at the Jesup are all at 11 a.m. On Saturday, July 3, there will be Phoebe Durand on harp and Alison Kiger on flute. On Wednesday, July 7, kids can learn to make instruments with Skip La Plante and on Saturday, July 24, there will be the Bar Harbor Festival String Quartet.

The four events at the Criterion Theatre will start on Saturday, July 10, at 11 a.m. with pianist and composer Deborah Fortier. On Wednesday, July 14, at 11 a.m., there will be a voice and piano concert. The Ardelia Trio will perform on Saturday, July 17, at 11 a.m., and performances will wrap up on Sunday, July 18, at 1 p.m., with the Wolverine Jazz Band.

These concerts are geared towards kids but are fun for any age. For information, visit www.barharbormusicfestival.org.