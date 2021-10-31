Ecologist’s book explores New England short walks 

BAR HARBOR—Join author Thomas Wessels as he explores the natural beauty of New England you can find just a short walk from your car during a virtual author talk with the Jesup Memorial Library on Thursday, Nov. 11 at 7 p.m. on Zoom. Wessels will discuss his new book “New England’s Roadside Ecology” with Joe Horn and Hazel Stark, the founders of the Maine Outdoor School.

Wessels, an ecologist, guides readers to 30 natural sites throughout New England in Maine, Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Vermont. These places, which are a short walk from the road, include forests, wetlands, alpines, dunes and other geological ecosystems that make up New England’s landscape. Each entry begins with a brief description of the hike’s difficulty (all are gentle to moderate and less than 2 miles) and each one includes turn-by-turn directions and descriptions of the flora, fauna and fungi readers will see along the way. “New England’s Roadside Ecology” also features surprising facts and hidden stories about each stop.

Wessels is a terrestrial ecologist and professor emeritus at Antioch University New England where he founded the master’s degree program in conservation biology. He has conducted workshops on ecology and sustainability throughout the country for over three decades. He is also the author of “Granite, Fire, and Fog: The Natural and Cultural History of Acadia.”

Horn and Stark are both registered Maine guides and co-founders of the Maine Outdoor School. They write episodes for “The Nature of Phenology,” a weekly 5-minute feature that airs on WERU-FM and prints in the Machias Valley News Observer.

Copies of “New England’s Roadside Ecology” are available to purchase at Sherman’s Books at any of their locations, online at shermans.com or by calling (207) 288-3161.

Registration is required to receive the Zoom link. To register, fill out the form at jesuplibrary.org/events/wessels or email [email protected]