ECMI to host Virtual Midday Concert 

ELLSWORTH – Ellsworth Community Music Institute’s next Virtual Midday Concert will be performed by Noree Chamber Soloists Stella Chen, violin; Zoë Martin-Doike, viola; Yi Qun Xu, cello; and Yoon Lee, piano.

The program will include the Mozart Piano Quartet in E-flat Major, K. 493, Brahms Piano Quartet in G Minor, Opus 25 and a mystery New Year’s piece.

Stella Chen, violin, is a graduate of Harvard University and continues her studies at the Juilliard School and Kronberg Academy. She is a member of the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center through the Bowers Program starting in the 21/22 season and also serves as a teaching assistant for Li Lin at the Juilliard School.

Zoë Martin-Doike, viola, is a graduate of the Curtis Institute of Music. She served as concertmaster of the Curtis Symphony Orchestra for 2011-12 and was selected to perform as a part of Curtis on Tour in Europe, Korea and South America. In 2019, Martin-Doike completed her master’s degree at the Indiana University Jacobs School of Music.

Yi Qun Xu, cello, is the artistic director of Noree Chamber Soloists. She studied at Walnut Hill for the Arts, the Colburn Conservatory of Music and The Juilliard School, respectively. Currently, Xu studies with Joel Krosnick as a C.V. Starr Doctoral Fellow at The Juilliard School, where she was also the recipient of a Kovner Fellowship. She recently made her first short-film appearance in composer Lingbo Ma’s musical film, “What’s Next.”

Yoon Lee, piano, is a concert pianist, teacher and entrepreneur active in the New York metropolitan area. As an avid chamber musician, Lee has collaborated with members of the Juilliard String Quartet, Borromeo String Quartet, Orion String Quartet and Brooklyn Rider and has taught chamber music at Manhattan School of Music Precollege, Heifetz International Music Institute and Kneisel Hall ACMI.

Virtual admission is free to the public who may access the prerecorded concert at 1 p.m. on Jan. 25 via Facebook, ECMI’s website or by a link sent via email.

This concert continues a series of virtual concerts sponsored by Ellsworth Community Music Institute (ECMI) with funding through the Onion Foundation. Each concert is recorded especially for ECMI’s audience.

For more information, call (207) 664-9258 or email [email protected].