ECMI midday concerts continue Feb. 22 

ELLSWORTH – Ellsworth Community Music Institute (ECMI) continues its series of Virtual Midday Concerts at 1 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 22. The concert will be performed by Luke Fatora, Josie Davis and Sophie Davis on violin and Colin Wheatley on viola.

From Beethoven to Bob Marley, the quartet will perform a suite of pieces spanning centuries and genres.

The public may access the prerecorded concert via Facebook, ECMI’s website or by a link sent via email. This concert continues a series of virtual concerts sponsored by ECMI with funding from the Onion Foundation. Admission is free to the public and each concert is recorded especially for ECMI’s audience.

For more information, call (207) 664-9258 or email [email protected].