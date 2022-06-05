ECMI concludes Midday Concert season June 10 

ELLSWORTH — Ellsworth Community Music Institute concludes the 2021-2022 season of Midday Concerts at 1 p.m. on Friday, June 10, with a performance by Gypsy Jazz group Mes Amis.

The concert will be held in person in the Moore Community Center Atrium at 125 State St. in Ellsworth. Due to COVID-19 considerations, the audience will be limited to 50 members and seats will be filled first come, first served. Masks will be optional.

Mes Amis is led by guitarist, vocalist and composer Steve Lynnworth. The band plays a mix of traditional Gypsy, Latin and American jazz standards along with many of Lynnworth’s original compositions. The other members of the band are Shane Ellis on clarinet, saxophone and flute, Harry Richter on rhythm guitar and Duane Edwards on upright bass.

This concert series is sponsored by ECMI with funding from the Onion Foundation and the city of Ellsworth. Admission is free to the public.

Concerts will resume in the fall.

For more information, call (207) 664-9258 or email [email protected].