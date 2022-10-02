ECMI begins season Oct. 6 

ELLSWORTH — Ellsworth Community Music Institute opens its 2022-2023 season of Midday Concerts at 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, with a performance by The Silver Duo, with Noreen Silver on cello and Phillip Silver on piano.

The concert will be held in person in the Moore Community Center Theater at 125 State St. in Ellsworth. The series is sponsored by ECMI with funding from the Onion Foundation. Admission is free.

The Silvers bring a wealth of performing experience to their partnership. They have an international reputation for chamber music. The Duo, founded when Noreen and Phillip were students at the New England Conservatory of Music, has received accolades and acclaim from audiences and critics throughout Europe, Israel, the United States, Scandinavia and the Czech Republic.

The concert program will include works by Moscheles, Ben-Haim and Mendelssohn. Musician bios are posted at www.ellsworthcommunitymusic.org.

For more information, call (207) 664-9258 or email [email protected].

ECMI, incorporated in January 2013, is a nonprofit community music organization that aims to enrich the quality of life in Ellsworth and its surrounding region, including Mount Desert Island, the Blue Hill peninsula, Bucksport, Bangor and Downeast Maine.