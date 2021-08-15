Duo Criquet comes back to Northeast Harbor 

NORTHEAST HARBOR — Back by popular demand, musicians Heather Thomas and James McFadden-Tabot will perform a Duo Criquet violin concert at the Northeast Harbor Library on Wednesday, Aug. 18 at 5:30 p.m.

The pair began playing together in 2007 and now perform in the U.S. and Europe. They recently performed at the Opus 74 Festival in Flaine, France, with the National Youth Ballet of Germany in Hamburg, and at the Musica Alta Festival in Rouffach, France. In December, Duo Criquet recorded Suite for Two Violins by Grazyna Bacewica in Louisville, Ky.

Thomas was previously a fellow with the New World Symphony founded by Michael Tilson Thomas and was a fellow at the Tanglewood Music Festival for three summers. She received her master’s degree from Rice University and her bachelor’s degree from Columbus State University. Thomas is from Mount Desert Island.

McFadden-Tabot received his bachelor’s degree and a graduate certificate at the USC Thornton School of Music, where he studied with the renowned soloist Midori Got. While there, he won Overall First Place in the Bach Solo competition in 2018. He also received his master’s degree in violin from the Hamburg Hochschule for Music and Theater.

This free concert will be in person in the Mellon Room.