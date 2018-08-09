Dougherty featured at Gallery at Somes Sound

MOUNT DESERT — The Gallery at Somes Sound in Somesville presents a show called “The Intimacy Between Space and Color” featuring artist Graham Dougherty. This is the third show of the gallery’s summer series “Et In Spiritum.” An opening celebration is set for Sunday, Aug. 12 from 1 – 5 p.m.

Dougherty is a graduate of Tyler School of Art at Temple University and the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts. His paintings have been exhibited regionally since 1962 in both museums and commercial galleries and his work can be found in both corporate and private collections. Dougherty maintains a studio at The Delaware Contemporary in Wilmington and spends most summers in Northeast Harbor.

“We give shape to our rooms, then rooms give shape to our lives,” Dougherty said in a statement. “We pass through rooms unseeing; walls, floors, ceilings, doorways become unnoticed, accepted, ordinary. It is light which transforms a commonplace and pragmatic enclosure into a metaphor of remembered or desired sensations. In these paintings the architectural and measured elements become the abstracted structures of remembered events, both rational thought and remembered sensations become unified.

“The measured proportions give stability; the color, sensuality; while the patterns of abstracted light, reasoned in their geometric forms and sensual and ambiguous in their colors, give release and relief to an event remembered or sensation desired.”

Visit galleryatsomessound.com.