Donors sought for Practice-a-Thon

BAR HARBOR — The MDI High School Chapter of Tri M, National Music Honor Society, is holding a Practice-a-Thon on Saturday, June 27 from 5-7 p.m. to raise money for the NAACP Legal Defense and Education Fund. Donors are being sought to sponsor musicians by contributing a certain amount for every minute they practice. Each musician will be live streaming their practice. Donors also may give a flat amount. Anyone who is interested in taking part as a musician or as a donor may contact Sarah Knox at [email protected] or Laura Yeadon at [email protected].