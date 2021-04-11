Dive into the lives of female commercial fishermen 

BAR HARBOR—Author and photographer Ali Farrell will share stories of the female commercial fishermen that she profiled in her book, “Pretty Rugged: True Stories from Women of the Sea,” during a virtual talk with the Jesup Memorial Library on Thursday, April 22, at 7 p.m. on Zoom. She will be joined by fisherman Holly Masterson, who will answer questions about being a commercial fisherman in Maine.

“Pretty Rugged” dives into the lives of females in Maine’s commercial fishing industry. The book features the true stories of dangerous situations they face on the water, the realities of the fishing lifestyle as well as family history on generations of Maine fishermen. Readers will learn about both the fishing communities in coastal Maine and the current state of lobster fishing in the North Atlantic. In this talk, Farrell will share information about the book and how it came to be, and she will touch on how the pandemic has affected fisherman.

Farrell is the author of two books and plans to publish a children’s book this summer. She also owns a photography business and donates her time to United Fishermen Foundation, which supports fishermen and their families through education and advocacy.

This event is co-sponsored by Sherman’s Books and copies of Farrell’s book can be purchased at any of their locations, online at shermans.com or by calling (207) 288-3161.

Registration is required to receive the Zoom link for this program. To register, fill out the form at jesuplibrary.org/events/farrell or email [email protected].