Dive into the gritty lives of fishing industry women

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — The Southwest Harbor Public Library will host an outdoor book talk on the lawn at St. John Church with author Ali Farrel, Holly Masterson and other featured women from Farrell’s book, “Pretty Rugged: True Stories from Women of the Sea.”

The book dives into the gritty lives of females in the commercial fishing industry in Maine. The book features the true stories of dangerous situations they face on the water, the realities of the fishing lifestyle as well as family histories of generations of Maine fishermen.

Farrell will share more information about the book, how it came to be, and how the pandemic has affected fishing. Hear from Masterson and other local female fishermen about their experiences and journeys as women making a living from the sea.

In addition to Masterson, program guests include Captain Ariel Gilley of Southwest Harbor, Captain Heather Strout Thompson of Harrington, Captain Genevieve McDonald of Stonington, Captain Krista Tripp of Spruce Head and Captain Yvonne “Beba” Rosen of Vinalhaven.

Farrell is the author of two books who plans to publish a children’s book this summer. In addition to being an author, she also owns a photography business in Mid-Coast Maine and donates her time to United Fishermen Foundation, which supports fishermen and their families through education and advocacy.

The talk takes place on Tuesday, Aug. 10, at 5:30 p.m. No reservations are needed. Books are available for purchase for $33 at the library and at the program.

For more details, call the library at (207) 244-7065 or email [email protected].