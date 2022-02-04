Diplomats came to MDI to beat the D.C. heat 

BAR HARBOR — Bar Harbor was once popular not just with American politicians but also diplomats from Washington, D.C., who wanted to escape the summer heat in the early years of 20th century.

Join scholar Kristina Poznan as she talks about Bar Harbor as a summer headquarters for members of the diplomatic corps in a Bar Harbor Historical Society online lecture on Monday, Feb. 7 at 7 p.m.

Among the regulars on Mount Desert Island in the 15 or so years leading up to the First World War were the offices of Portugal, Denmark, the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway and especially Austria-Hungary. The Austro-Hungarian Empire’s envoy and later ambassador Baron Ladislas Hengelmüller von Hengervár, and his family, were unwavering in allegiance to Bar Harbor as a vacation retreat and a base of summer diplomatic operations.

“We invite people to join us for a fascinating lecture with questions and answers to follow about these ‘summer embassies’ and Bar Harbor’s unlikely role as one of the most important diplomatic centers in the world in the pre-World War I era,” said historical society Executive Director Carolyn Rapkievian.

Kristina E. Poznan, Ph.D., is a scholar of American migration and foreign relations and an assistant professor of history at the University of Maryland. From 2017 to 2019, she was editor of Journal of Austrian-American History, sponsored by the Botstiber Institute for Austrian-American Studies and published by Penn State University Press. She is currently the managing editor of the Journal of Slavery and Data Preservation, the journal of Enslaved.org. She is working on a book manuscript, “Migrant Nation Builders: The Politics of Mobility from the Austro-Hungarian Empire to the United States, 1880s-1920s,” and an interactive map of sites related to Mark Twain during the two years he lived in Vienna.

The talk is free but preregistration is required. To make reservations, go to www.barharborhistorical.org or see details on Facebook.