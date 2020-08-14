Designer of NYC’s High Line plantings to speak in Seal Harbor 

MOUNT DESERT — Dutch landscape and garden designer Piet Oudolf is set to accept the Beatrix Farrand Society Achievement Award, present a film about his work and answer questions Monday, Aug. 17 at 3 p.m. at the Holy Family Chapel in Seal Harbor. The event will be offered both in-person and via Zoom; pre-registration is required for both.

Oudolf is best known in the U.S. for his planting design of The High Line and several parts of Battery Park in New York City, and his collaborative design of the Lurie Garden at Chicago’s Millennium Park. His landscape designs allow herbaceous perennials to complete their annual cycle in place, to surprise visitors with change through all seasons, and to contribute to the winter landscape.

He and his wife Anja started their nursery in 1982 in Hummelo, The Netherlands. Since 1986, he has designed public gardens and urban parks in The Netherlands, Germany, Sweden, England, Denmark, Switzerland, Spain, Ireland, Italy and Canada.

To register, go to www.beatrixfarrandsociety.org/programs. On-site audience size is limited per the building’s COVID-19 guidelines for social distancing.